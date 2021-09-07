Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

