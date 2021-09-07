GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

