GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

