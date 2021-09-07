Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.03 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Plug Power worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $3,527,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.