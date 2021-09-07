US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

