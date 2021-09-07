US Bancorp DE Sells 255 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of BUD opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

