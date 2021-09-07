Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $249,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

