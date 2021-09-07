Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,802 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

