Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,600,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 71,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

