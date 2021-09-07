Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 39.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 19.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.64.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.05 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

