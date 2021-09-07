Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

