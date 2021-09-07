Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,450 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after buying an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,982,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.