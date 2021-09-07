Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 9.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $322.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.12. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

