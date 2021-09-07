Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

