Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Financial Comparison

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41% TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telephone and Data Systems and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 43.97%. TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.12%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Telephone and Data Systems.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.45 $226.00 million $1.93 10.69 TIM $3.35 billion 1.64 $357.68 million $0.75 15.16

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats TIM on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

