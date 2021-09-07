Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.