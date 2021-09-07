DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $848,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,289,569 shares of company stock valued at $482,874,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

