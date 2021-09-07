Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Critical Contrast

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.20 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -109.25 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -6.01

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazda Motor and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56

Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $13.89, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 1.41% 4.62% 1.77% Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57%

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

