DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $924,000 Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in VirnetX during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VHC opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.52.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.