13,457 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.