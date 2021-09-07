DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

