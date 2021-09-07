DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $993,000 Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $332,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,285,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 944,230 shares of company stock valued at $53,074,517 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

