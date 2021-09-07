DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,461,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,809,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

