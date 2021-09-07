Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

