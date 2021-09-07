Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

