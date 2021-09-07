Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

