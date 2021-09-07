Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

