Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.