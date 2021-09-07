Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $181,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

