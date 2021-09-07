Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.31 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD opened at $325.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.00 and its 200-day moving average is $363.43. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

