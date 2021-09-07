Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 382 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

