2,037 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.95. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

