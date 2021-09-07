Arizona State Retirement System Sells 523 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iRobot by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 106.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

