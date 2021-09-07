BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.