First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) versus ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Financial Survey

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

This table compares First Business Financial Services and ConnectOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.97 $16.98 million $1.97 14.21 ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 3.57 $71.29 million $2.13 13.57

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 22.83% 13.45% 1.06% ConnectOne Bancorp 36.91% 12.48% 1.53%

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Business Financial Services pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Business Financial Services and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.