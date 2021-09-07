Analyzing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) & The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and The Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joby Aviation and The Boeing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A The Boeing $58.16 billion 2.20 -$11.87 billion ($23.25) -9.38

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Boeing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of The Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Joby Aviation and The Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A The Boeing 2 8 13 0 2.48

The Boeing has a consensus target price of $260.45, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given The Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Boeing is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and The Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A The Boeing -14.30% N/A -6.67%

Summary

The Boeing beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. T

