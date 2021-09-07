New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Ping Identity worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ping Identity by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

