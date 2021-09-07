Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post $537.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.60 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,370 shares of company stock worth $7,680,443. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

