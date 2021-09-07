GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $272.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

