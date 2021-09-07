GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,724 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.