GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 26,274 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,099,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

