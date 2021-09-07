GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $345,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BGFV stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $708.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

