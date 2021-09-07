Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Agenus worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Agenus by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

