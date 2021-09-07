GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.11. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.60 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

