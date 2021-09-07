Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 104.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 373,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

