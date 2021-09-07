Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Portland General Electric (POR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) recently:

8/26/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

8/25/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/14/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

