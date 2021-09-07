Creative Planning Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

IGM opened at $431.14 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $290.44 and a 12-month high of $432.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.61 and a 200-day moving average of $388.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

