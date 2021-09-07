Creative Planning Has $683,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,200,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.