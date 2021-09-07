Creative Planning Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yandex were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Yandex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 181,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.