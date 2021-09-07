Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

